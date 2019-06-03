Jim Jordan Wants to Know When Mueller Knew There Was No Collusion: ‘Why Did You Wait Almost Two Years?’ (VIDEO)

Congressman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) wants to know how long it took former Special Counsel Robert Mueller to come to the conclusion that there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

During an interview on “This Week ABC,” Jordan told host George Stephanopoulos that he wants to know why it took Mueller so long to come to the same conclusion as Comey.

"That's up to Jerry Nadler. I know this: I got questions for him," Rep. Jim Jordan says when asked if Mueller should testify before Congress.



"I think the one question most Americans want to know: when did you first learn there was … no collusion?" https://t.co/9q2coPVRHA pic.twitter.com/iiM6Qwcrwq — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 2, 2019

“So when did you know there was no conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia? We knew when we deposed Jim Comey. When we deposed Jim Comey, he said all the way up to the day he’s fired — May 9, 2017 — he told us they had no evidence of any time of conspiracy, collusion, or coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia. […] So after 10 months, if they couldn’t establish collusion, how long did it take Bob Mueller? If you learned this early on, why did you wait almost two years before you told the country that there was no conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia to influence the election. After all, that was your central task of this entire special counsel investigation.”

Jordan noted that he hopes Mueller will volunteer to testify before the House on the report, though the special counsel said he would not speak to matters beyond what was already written. – READ MORE