Jim Jordan: Top Dems Ripping GOP Probe Into Bruce Ohr ‘Need to Look at the Facts’

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, who questioned DOJ official Bruce Ohr during closed-door testimony, said Wednesday his Democratic critics need to “look at the facts” of the investigation before bashing it.

Jordan, who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, said Ohr funneled parts of the Steele dossier of unverified claims against President Trump to the FBI from the opposition research firm where his wife worked as an independent contractor.

Jordan said critics like Reps. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) and MSNBC host Rachel Maddow need to “look at the facts” of the case.

It’s now obvious that the FBI knew but didn’t tell the Court: -About Bruce and Nellie Ohr’s involvement

-About Christopher Steele’s extreme bias against President Trump

-And that the Clinton campaign paid for the Dossier — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 29, 2018

Nadler and Cummings claimed the GOP was becoming “increasingly desperate” with allegations against Trump that the party was using Ohr as a foil. – READ MORE

Justice Department official Bruce Ohr gave lawmakers “a list of half a dozen” senior FBI and DOJ officials who knew about his interactions with people tied to the Trump dossier, according to a GOP congressman.

Ohr spoke with members of the joint task force of the Judiciary and Oversight committees for several hours in a closed-door session on Tuesday.

While he didn’t identify the officials Ohr named, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Tuesday night that he has heard Hannity mention some of them on his program in the past.

Ratcliffe said these FBI and DOJ officials were told of Ohr and his wife Nellie Ohr’s involvement with ex-British spy Christopher Steele, the author of the Trump dossier, and Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm that commissioned the dossier.

He said at least one of these officials signed off on a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant application seeking the authority to spy on onetime Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, advising to this individual: “I would retain a really good lawyer.” – READ MORE