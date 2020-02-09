Jim Jordan Tapped to Replace Doug Collins as Ranking Member on the House Judiciary Committee

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has been tapped by Republicans to join the House Judiciary Committee, one of the most coveted positions in Congress.

Jordan emerged as one of the most loyal allies of President Donald Trump during the impeachment inquiry, where he admonished Democrats and conducted some of the toughest questionings of witnesses. He was reportedly selected by Republican lawmakers during a closed-door meeting and received overwhelming support.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo) described it as a “totally unified decision all around” in comments to Politico.

Jordan will replace Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) as the top Republican on the committee. Collins is planning to run for the U.S. Senate in Georgia. Collins will not step down immediately, Politico reported, and it’s expected there will be a transitional period before Jordan steps into the role. – READ MORE