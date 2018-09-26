Jim Jordan: Spending Bill that Funds Planned Parenthood and Not a Wall ‘Unacceptable’

It Is Less Than One Week Until The September 30 Deadline To Fund The Federal Government. While Many Lawmakers Think The Bill Passed By The Senate Will Fly In The House, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-oh) Is Not One Of Them.

“This bill funds things we said we wouldn’t, like Planned Parenthood, but doesn’t fund things we said we would, like the border security wall,” Jordan said in an Associated Press (AP) report. “That’s unacceptable.”

“Republicans need to actually do what we said,” Jordan said.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., who, like Jordan, is a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, warned that if Republicans want to avoid a “blue wave” in November’s midterms, the GOP needs to fund the wall in the spending bill.

"You want to stanch a blue wave," Biggs said."Then keep your promises — and one of those promises is to build the wall."