Jim Jordan Slams Dr. Fauci: ’15 Days To Slow The Spread Turned Into One Year Of Lost Liberty’ (VIDEO)

Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Thursday slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci for failing to provide a timeline for life to resume as normal. Dr. Fauci has said Americans need to continue with COVID precautions, including mask-wearing, social distancing, and large gatherings.

“Dr. Fauci, when is the time? When do Americans get their freedom back?” Jordan asked during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing.

According to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) head, those precautions need to remain in place until “the level of infection” throughout the country improves. Jordan asked for a tangible number.

“We had ’15 days to slow the spread’ turned into one year of lost liberty,” Jordan fired back. “What metrics, what measures, what has to happen before Americans get more freedoms?”

The goal, according to Dr. Fauci, is to “get as many people vaccinated as quickly as we possibly can.” That would help lower the number of COVID cases in the U.S. so it’s not a “threat,” he explained.- READ MORE

