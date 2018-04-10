Jim Jordan: Sessions, Rosenstein ‘Need To Be Held Accountable’

Congressman Jim Jordan says Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein should be “held accountable” for the leadership they have displayed at the Department of Justice, specifically as it relates to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

“I’ve been extremely disappointed,” the Ohio Republican told The Daily Caller in an interview Tuesday. “They’re keeping critical facts from us, like the conversation between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page where they talk about the relationship Strzok has with one of the FISA court judges, the same judge who by the way heard Michael Flynn’s case and recused himself after Flynn pled guilty.”

Despite calls from lawmakers to appoint a second special counsel, Sessions informed Congress he would only do so under “special circumstances.” Still, Jordan maintains that condition has been met.

“Think about this … FBI Director James Comey, fired. FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, fired. FBI general counsel James Baker, demoted and reassigned. FBI deputy director of counterintelligence Peter Strzok, demoted and reassigned. FBI lawyer Lisa Page, reassigned. Top DOJ official Bruce Ohr, demoted and reassigned. Those are six top people in the FBI and Justice Department – if that’s not extraordinary circumstances, what the heck is?”

“I’m here to fight for the things that make us the greatest nation in history,” Jordan said in closing. “One of those hallmarks is equal treatment under the law and following the rule of law and not having the FBI engage in the type of behavior they engaged in.”

“People who did this sort of thing need to be held accountable. My concern is that Jeff Sessions and Rod Rosenstein aren’t willing to do what everyone knows needs to be done.” – READ MORE

