Jim Jordan Plays Clip Debunking ‘Peaceful’ Protests, Shows Scenes of Violence in the Streets

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-OH) debunked the claim that the protests in the name of George Floyd have been “peaceful,” playing a video during a hearing that showed scene after scene of violence and destruction in America’s streets.

The six-minute video began with nearly two dozen clips of mainstream media journalists and Democrat politicians claiming the protests have been “peaceful.”

It showed the widely-mocked video of MSNBC’s Ali Velshi standing in front of a burning building in Minneapolis claiming that the protest was “not, generally speaking, unruly.” It ended with former President Barack Obama and 2020 Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden calling them “peaceful protests.”

It then switched to a press conference with the wife of Capt. David Dorn, a retired black police chief who was shot and killed while trying to defend a pawn shop from looters in St. Louis, Missouri.

As his wife struggled to hold back her tears, the video showed clips of mobs of violent rioters attacking police, burning flags and buildings, vandalizing police cars, looters, and protesters running over police officers. – READ MORE

