Jim Jordan officially starts serving as ranking member of House Judiciary Committee

The Judiciary Committee announced on Friday that Jordan had taken over the position from Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., who was required, according to GOP conference rules, to step down as he pursues a Senate bid.

At the beginning of February, the House GOP Steering Committee approved Jordan’s new position in a “totally unified decision all around,” House GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., reportedly said. Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., another vocal Trump supporter, is slated to take over Jordan’s previous position as Ranking Member on the House Oversight Committee.

Jordan entered Congress in 2007 and made a name for himself for, among other things, his fiery confrontations during hearings and his efforts investigating the 2011 attack on the U.S. Embassy in Benghazi, Libya.

The Judiciary Committee was an integral part of Congress’ attempts to investigate President Trump on several issues, including his July 25 phone call with the president of Ukraine. That incident led to an impeachment inquiry and ultimately, an acquittal in the U.S. Senate. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --