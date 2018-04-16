Jim Jordan: “No Better Definition Of The Swamp” Than Comey-Mueller-Rosenstein (VIDEO)

Rep. Jim Jordan has provided an absolutely perfect description of the Washington DC swamp. While talking to Jesse Watters of Watters’ World, Jordan described the chain of connections between Robert Mueller, James Comey and Rod Rosenstein. The GOP should turn this into a public service announcement and buy airtime to play it over and over on TV. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1