Jim Jordan: “No Better Definition Of The Swamp” Than Comey-Mueller-Rosenstein (VIDEO)
.@Jim_Jordan on James @Comey‘s book: “There’s no better definition of the swamp than this whole deal.” @WattersWorld https://t.co/zRjqT4FU3E pic.twitter.com/RtDZO2YfAH
— Fox News (@FoxNews) April 15, 2018
Rep. Jim Jordan has provided an absolutely perfect description of the Washington DC swamp. While talking to Jesse Watters of Watters’ World, Jordan described the chain of connections between Robert Mueller, James Comey and Rod Rosenstein. The GOP should turn this into a public service announcement and buy airtime to play it over and over on TV. – READ MORE
