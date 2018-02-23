Jim Jordan Draws The Line — Gun Control Bill Is A ‘No Go’ UNLESS It Includes Key Clause For GOP

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan says that the House will vote down any legislation on expanding federal background checks for gun purchases if it does not include provisions guaranteeing concealed carry reciprocity.

Concealed carry reciprocity would allow permitted handgun owners to carry concealed in all states where the practice is lawfully allowed. The House passed a concealed carry reciprocity measure in December, which was passed to the Senate and referred to the Committee on the Judiciary.

Jim Jordan tells me background bill w/out conceal carry reciprocity is a no go. "Would let bureaucrats take away individual's liberties” https://t.co/tLaRU1RFNN — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) February 21, 2018

Jordan told Politico’s Rachael Bade that passing a new bill without a reciprocity clause — including the current version of the bill being pushed in the Senate by John Cornyn — “would allow bureaucrats and administrators to take away an individual’s Second Amendment liberties, and something that fundamental you’ve got to have a court make that decision to give due process to American citizens.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *