Jim Jordan: ‘Don’t Cancel Thanksgiving’; Instead, ‘Cancel Lockdowns’

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) sent a pointed message to leaders imposing coronavirus restrictions on Americans ahead of the holiday season, urging them to “cancel lockdowns” rather than Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“Don’t cancel Thanksgiving. Don’t cancel Christmas. Cancel lockdowns,” the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee said:

Don’t cancel Thanksgiving.

Don’t cancel Christmas. Cancel lockdowns. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 16, 2020

His short but clear message follows attempts by Democrat leaders across the country to impose additional coronavirus restrictions on Americans — even in their private residences — ahead of the holiday season.

Last week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced new restrictions, forcing bars, restaurants, and gyms to close at 10:00 p.m. His order also placed a ten-person limit at indoor and outdoor events at private residences. The Democrat leader, who recently said he would have “decked” President Trump if not for his status as the governor of New York, pressed local governments to enforce his orders.- READ MORE

