Jim Jordan Defies Left To Say ‘I Hope On January 20, 2025’ Trump Is The President Again

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) went on Fox News on Monday to fully endorse former President Donald Trump, should he decide to run again in 2024.

“e’s the leader of the conservative movement,” Jordan said of Trump. “He’s the leader of the America first movement, and he is the leader of the Republican Party. And I hope, and you know, I hope — like I said yesterday, I hope on January 20, 2025 he’s, once again, will be the leader of our country. I hope he runs, but he’s definitely the leader of our party. We need to stay together, and the vast, vast, vast majority of our party supports President Trump as our leader.”

Jordan went on to say that he believes Trump would have won re-election, had things been done as they normally are.

“I mean, look, the left knew that under existing rules, they couldn’t beat President Trump,” he explained. “So in the run-up to the election, they had to change the law but they couldn’t because they — and they couldn’t do it in a constitutional fashion because in the key swing states, they didn’t control the legislature. So they had to go around it with Democrat partisan secretary of states, with local Democrat partisan judges.” – READ MORE

