Jim Jordan Claims Andrew McCabe Told Him Something Completely Different About Trump And Russia

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio refuted some of Andrew McCabe’s claims on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday and said he’s someone who cannot be trusted.

McCabe claimed during an interview with NBC’s “Today” that he informed Congress of the FBI’s actions with regard to President Donald Trump, but Jordan disagreed.

“Well I wasn’t informed or I would have objected. Remember even when all the way up to the day James Comey was fired, he told us when we deposed him that there was no evidence of any type of coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia. All the way up until May 9th of 2017,” he said.

“Remember they started this investigation in July of 2016. So the bottom line is, you can’t trust Andy McCabe. He’s lied three times under oath. He was fired at the FBI and he’s currently under investigation by the Justice Department. He and four other top people at the FBI in that critical eight days in May were trying to put together this scheme to go after the president and remove him from office. And that is scary because all of them are unelected, none of them ever faced the voters, and yet they were coordinating and trying to work on actually removing the President of the United States from office which is scary to think about.”

Jordan reiterated how untrustworthy McCabe is and said there are discrepancies between his accounting of events and deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein.

“Look, you can’t trust Andy McCabe. He tries to make himself out to be a boy scout. ’60 minutes’ tried to make him look like that. You can’t trust him, but you’re right he is the third person who has told us that Rod Rosenstein was serious when he made the comments about wearing a wire and recording the president and looking to work with members of the cabinet to invoke the 25th amendment,” he said.

“This underscores just one important thing. We need both individuals, Andy McCabe, Rod Rosenstein, two different stories, you need them both under oath answering questions from Congress. Particularly I would prefer the oversight committee where we can ask him questions. That’s how our system works. You figure out who’s telling the truth when you bring people in, put them under oath and ask them questions so the American people can see what really took place.”

You can Follow Nick on Twitter

Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation