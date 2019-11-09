Jim Jordan Appointed to House Intel Panel to Fight Impeachment

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced Friday that he has appointed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to the House Intelligence Committee as the House Democrats continue their partisan impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.

Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR) will temporarily step down from House intelligence panel and be replaced by Jordan for Wednesday — the same day that public impeachment hearings are scheduled to begin.

I am appointing @Jim_Jordan to the Intelligence Committee—which has now become the Impeachment Committee—where he will continue fighting for fairness and truth. @RepRickCrawford has been an exemplary member of the committee and will rejoin it when this Democrat charade is over. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) November 8, 2019

