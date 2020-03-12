Jim Clyburn: Shut Down Primaries, Debates To Protect Biden From Saying Something He ‘Cannot Overcome’

House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) called for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to cancel the remaining 2020 primaries and debates if Joe Biden performed strongly on Tuesday night in order to protect him from saying something that he “cannot overcome.”

He says prolonging the primary process only makes it more likely that the favorite, Biden in his eyes, “gets himself into trouble” and hurts himself for the general election — Miles Parks (@MilesParks) March 11, 2020

Clyburn told NPR, “I think when the night is over, Joe Biden will be the prohibitive favorite to win the Democratic nomination, and quite frankly, if the night ends the way it has begun, I think it is time for us to shut this primary down, it is time for us to cancel the rest of these debates — because you don’t do anything but get yourself in trouble if you continue in this contest when it’s obvious that the numbers will not shake out for you.”

Clyburn later added that as the process continues to drag on that Biden will get “himself into trouble” and will say something that he “cannot overcome.” – READ MORE

