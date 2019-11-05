Jim Clyburn Says Impeachment Could Hurt Democrats’ Election Odds in 2020

As Democrats press on with their impeachment inquiry, some lawmakers are worried about the potential negative consequences that would come from voting to impeach President Donald Trump.

In an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) said that impeaching Trump could hurt Democrats’ electoral chances in the 2020 presidential election.

Host Dana Bash asked, “Is it possible that this could have a negative impact on your party’s prospects in 2020?”

Clyburn responded by saying, “Sure it could,” adding that he hopes the inquiry stays focused on facts and does not become too political:

"That would make this whole process much more political than I would like this to be. I believe that this whole process, to me, is about preserving this republic, protecting the democracy that we hold dear, and I do not believe that we are to allow our political feelings to get in the middle of this."