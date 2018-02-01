Entertainment
Jim Caviezel Promises ‘Passion of the Christ’ Sequel Will Be ‘Biggest Film In History’
The religious epic “Passion of the Christ” debuted to audiences nearly 14 years ago, smashing box office records to become the highest-grossing film ever in North America at $370.8 million.
Now that a sequel to the hit film is in the works, with Mel Gibson returning in the director’s chair, the film’s star, Jim Caviezel, promises that it will be “the biggest film in history.”
The film will focus on the resurrection of Christ up until His ascension into heaven. Caviezel said he felt encouraged by Gibson’s vision for the project.
“I won’t tell you how he’s going to go about it,” Caviezel said of Gibson. “But I’ll tell you this much, the film he’s going to do is going to be the biggest film in history. It’s that good.” – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
The religious epic "Passion of the Christ" debuted to audiences nearly 14 years ago, smashing box office records to become the highest-grossing film ever in North America at $370.8 million.