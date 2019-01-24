Jim Carrey’s New Painting Compares Covington Teens to ‘Baby Snakes’

Jim Carrey’s latest bizarre political painting takes aim at Covington Catholic High School students in Kentucky by calling them “baby snakes.”

The painting shows Nick Sandmann and other young people smirking and closing in on a Native-American activist (Nathan Phillips) — even though, in reality, it was Phillips, not the teenagers, who moved in toward the crowd of kids as they stood near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., a few days ago in this now-viral story.

Carrey provided the caption “baby snakes” for his image.

The painting pretty clearly demonstrates that Carrey continues to fall for or partake in fake news.- READ MORE