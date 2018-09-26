Jim Carrey’s Latest Painting: ‘Entitled Little S**t’ Brett Kavanaugh Is A Rapist ‘Partying His Way’ To SCOTUS’

The former comedic actor-turned-leftist scold debuted yet another piece of artwork this week, this time depicting SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh as a black-masked rapist grinning as he wears his flowing black robe on the highest judicial bench in the land.

In a tweet, Carry referred to Judge Kavanaugh as an “entitled little s**t” that is partying and pillaging his way to the Supreme Court.

Colleges care more about donors than the victims of on-campus rape. That's why women don't report it and why ENTITLED LITTLE SHITS like Injustice Kavanaugh get to party and pillage their way to the Supreme Court.I'd like to suggest a new uniform for the highest court in the land. pic.twitter.com/9piWob4jGh — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 24, 2018

“Colleges care more about donors than the victims of on-campus rape,” reads the caption. “That’s why women don’t report it and why ENTITLED LITTLE SHITS like Injustice Kavanaugh get to party and pillage their way to the Supreme Court.I’d like to suggest a new uniform for the highest court in the land.” – READ MORE

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote Friday on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

The committee vote is being set for the day after Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford are to testify about her allegation he sexually assaulted her when they were teens. That public hearing is set for Thursday.

The committee scheduled the vote as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday he was moving forward with Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Kavanaugh has denied Ford’s claim and that of another woman who has come forward with an allegation from his time at Yale. – READ MORE