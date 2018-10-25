Jim Carrey’s latest anti-Trump painting shows bomb coming out of president’s mouth

Jim Carrey is pinning at least part of the blame for multiple explosive devices targeting Democrats and CNN on President Trump, saying the perpetrator was “emboldened by the hate speech” of the commander in chief.

The “Kidding” star shared some new anti-Trump artwork along with a message for his more than 18 million followers on Twitter on Wednesday:

Today they tried to murder two Presidents as well as public servants and journalists. Make no mistake, these terrorists were encouraged and emboldened by the hate speech of Donald Trump. If you can’t see the clear menace of this man’s influence by now then you are a part of it. pic.twitter.com/L7kYcpcPKO — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 24, 2018

The drawing by Carrey shows an explosive device coming out of Trump’s mouth, similar to a media photos of a suspicious package sent to former CIA Director John Brennan on Wednesday. – READ MORE