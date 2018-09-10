Jim Carrey: ‘We have to say yes to socialism’

Comedian laments GOP attacks on socialism-friendly Democrats

Comedian Jim Carrey says Democrats need to stop running from Republican attacks and “say yes to socialism”

“We have to say yes to socialism — to the word and everything,” Mr. Carrey said Friday on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.” “We have to stop apologizing.”

His comment came after Mr. Maher complained that Republicans have targeted progressive Democrats who identify themselves as socialist by throwing up the Venezuela example.

“But that word—The Democrats need to get a plan to fight this slander of, ‘Socialism, you’re going to be living in Venezuela,’” said Mr. Maher. “And I don’t see it yet.” – READ MORE

Actor Jim Carrey Accused President Trump Of “inciting Civil Unrest” On Twitter Sunday, Despite His Own History Of Depicting Trump Being The Target Of Violence.

“Donald Trump is now inciting civil unrest at his rallies, threatening the safety of our citizens. A real President doesn’t do this. A real congress won’t allow him to,” Jim Carrey wrote in a tweet posted Sunday.

Donald Trump is now inciting civil unrest at his rallies, threatening the safety of our citizens. A real President doesn’t do this. A real congress won’t allow him to.https://t.co/NrLGWEFBsI pic.twitter.com/mJq73T36Kv — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 3, 2018

Carrey is far from the only Hollywood celebrity fantasizing about violence toward President Trump.

Last year, Kathy Griffin made headlines for “beheading” President Trump in a bloody replica photo. – READ MORE