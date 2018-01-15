Jim Carrey: Trump Pushing America Toward ‘Suffering Beyond All Imagination’

Actor Jim Carrey warned that President Donald Trump’s insistence on ‘alienating the world’ will eventually thrust America into unimaginable agony.

“I woke up this morning in Hawaii with ten minutes to live,” Carrey wrote on Twitter Saturday, apparently referencing a Emergency Alert System (EAS) message sent to citizens of Hawaii warning them to “seek immediate shelter” from a “ballistic missile threat.”

I woke up this morning in Hawaii with ten minutes to live. It was a false alarm, but a real psychic warning. If we allow this one-man Gomorrah and his corrupt Republican congress to continue alienating the world we are headed for suffering beyond all imagination. ;^ pic.twitter.com/Kwca91IIy2 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 13, 2018

“It was a false alarm, but a real psychic warning,” Carrey continued, adding of Trump, “If we allow this one-man Gomorrah and his corrupt Republican congress to continue alienating the world we are headed for suffering beyond all imagination. ;^\”- READ MORE

Actor Jim Carrey has had some issues staying on the right side of the sanity line for some time now, but what he just tweeted out against President Donald Trump and the Republican Party is bizarre even by his disturbed standards.

On Wednesday, Carrey tweeted out a drawing of a lawmaker who appears to represent Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, with following proclamation:

“The GOP and WH have become sinister conclaves of souless traitors, liars and thieves – a gangrene we must remove so democracy can live,” adding the hashtag “#killthebill”

Take a look:

The GOP and WH have become sinister conclaves of souless traitors, liars and thieves – a gangrene we must remove so democracy can live. #killthebill pic.twitter.com/DzXdh68qVB — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 29, 2017