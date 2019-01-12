Jim Carrey slams ‘tyrant’ Trump’s alleged Saudi ties in gruesome painting

Jim Carrey continued his social media onslaught against President Trump and his administration on Thursday, tweeting a gruesome drawing of the “tyrant” president with what appeared to be Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and a man having his arm chopped off.

In his post, the actor, a staunch opponent of the president, accused “tyrants like Trump” of having “demonized” journalists “for doing their jobs.”

“Maybe this year he’ll get a new bone saw for his bday from his pal, the Saudi Slayer, and they can chop up the next body together,” the tweet read. “That’s what ‘fiends’ are for!”

34 journalists were murdered last year because tyrants like Trump demonized them for doing their jobs. Maybe this year he’ll get a new bone saw for his bday from his pal, the Saudi Slayer, and they can chop up the next body together. That’s what ‘fiends’ are for! pic.twitter.com/2GrfwZRhxb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 10, 2019

The accompanying image appeared to show Trump using the tool on a person's arm. Another individual, seemingly the prince, appeared to be holding a light for the president.