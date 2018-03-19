Entertainment Politics
Jim Carrey slammed for ‘disgraceful,’ garish portrait of Sarah Sanders
Jim Carrey faced swift backlash Sunday after the actor tweeted a painting that apparently showed White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders in a terrifyingly garish light.
“This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!” Carrey wrote in his tweet accompanying the portrait Saturday.
This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb
— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018
Michael Gatza tweeted: “What a disgraceful thing to do. Jim Carrey Paints Sarah Huckabee Sanders – It’s Not a Pretty Picture.”
Twitter user Delaine Gordon B added: “This is just one more example of how Hollyweird empowers women! #JimCarrey is just doing his portion, right Jim? He’s a has been!!” – READ MORE
