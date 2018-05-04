Entertainment Politics
Jim Carrey Releases Another Disturbing Anti-Trump Painting
Carrey’s latest painting targeted President Donald Trump and the recent accusations that he dictated a 2015 statement originally thought to be from his doctor.
Carrey’s painting shows Dr. Bornstein with a shirtless Trump as the president says, “Lab tests astonishingly excellent. Stamina extraordinary. Urine sample delicious. Best I’ve ever tasted.”
Hippocratic oaf ;^P pic.twitter.com/sbCsnTkdVH
— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 2, 2018
With the painting Carrey wrote on Twitter, “Hippocratic oaf ;^P.” – READ MORE
Star of hits like 'Bruce Almighty' and 'The Mask' has little interest in providing laughs anymore, now seems more focused on attacking conservatives
LifeZette