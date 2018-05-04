Jim Carrey Releases Another Disturbing Anti-Trump Painting

Carrey’s latest painting targeted President Donald Trump and the recent accusations that he dictated a 2015 statement originally thought to be from his doctor.

Carrey’s painting shows Dr. Bornstein with a shirtless Trump as the president says, “Lab tests astonishingly excellent. Stamina extraordinary. Urine sample delicious. Best I’ve ever tasted.”

With the painting Carrey wrote on Twitter, “Hippocratic oaf ;^P.” – READ MORE

