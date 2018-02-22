Jim Carrey Posts Grotesque Picture of Trump With Florida Shooting Victims

Liberal actor Jim Carrey took to Twitter this week to blast President Donald Trump’s response to last week’s school shooting in Florida.

Carrey, a frequent critic of Trump, has used the tragedy to push for increased gun control. Seventeen people were killed when a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

On Monday — Presidents’ Day — while Trump was spending time with family at his Mar a Lago golf club in Palm Beach, Carrey posted a a grotesque image to Twitter depicting the president playing golf on a course strewn with the bodies of the shooting victims.

“What’s wrong with these kids? Didn’t they hear me yell, FORE!” read the image’s caption.

It’s President's Day and Chief Little Hands has been busy tweeting from his golf resort, a chip shot away from the latest bloody school shooting. He was hoping to play a few holes while grieving families are busy digging them. I support @cameron_kasky #neveragain pic.twitter.com/ndJcrk3Sw5 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 19, 2018

“It’s President’s Day and Chief Little Hands has been busy tweeting from his golf resort, a chip shot away from the latest bloody school shooting. He was hoping to play a few holes while grieving families are busy digging them,” Carrey tweeted, while expressing support for Cameron Kasky, a student survivor of last week’s shooting who has started pushing for stricter gun control measures. – READ MORE

