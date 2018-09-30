Jim Carrey draws ‘hateful’ Graham: ‘Ever wonder why women don’t report sexual abuse?’

Actor Jim Carrey drew a portrait of the “hateful and heinous” face of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) during Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, saying his anger toward Christine Blasey Ford was a disgrace.

“Ever wonder why women don’t report sexual abuse?” Carrey tweeted on Friday. “Look no further than the hideous and hateful face of Lindsey Graham who offered nothing but anger and absolute disdain to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford following her courageous, and very credible, testimony.”

“Talk about ‘a disgrace,’ ” he added.

Ever wonder why women don’t report sexual abuse? Look no further than the hideous and hateful face of Lindsey Graham who offered nothing but anger and absolute disdain to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford following her courageous, and very credible, testimony. Talk about “a disgrace." pic.twitter.com/PSCNZv2cnp — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 29, 2018

Carrey’s portrait of the South Carolina Republican came one day after Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the 1980s. – READ MORE

Protesters followed Sen. Lindsey Graham through the Senate building while shouting at him after Thursday’s Kavanaugh hearing, making his interview with Fox News difficult to decipher. The Senate has been replete with loud, angry leftist protesters since the Kavanaugh nomination began.

LINDSEY GRAHAM moments ago on Fox (with protesters yelling behind him): “These people can yell all they want to. Doesn’t matter. I believe him.” pic.twitter.com/xyOiaGZnOF — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) September 27, 2018

Graham had a message for the protesters on Friday morning, tweeting, “These people can yell all they want to. Doesn’t matter. I believe Judge Kavanaugh and thought what they did to Judge Kavanaugh was despicable.” – READ MORE

During Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Senator Lindsay Graham (R-SC) sharply criticized Democrats for their handling of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations, telling them, “Boy, you all want power. God, I hope you never get it. I hope the American people can see through this sham, that you knew about it and you held it. You had no intention of protecting Dr. Ford.” He also warned Republicans, “if you vote no, you’re legitimizing the most despicable thing I have seen in my time in politics.”

BREAKING: Sen. Graham breaks from letting the woman prosecutor do questioning for Republican senators, and delivers impassioned defense of Judge Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/vxNh6EbQxf — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 27, 2018

Graham said, “If you wanted an FBI investigation, you could have come to us. What you want to do is destroy this guy’s life, hold this seat open, and hope you win in 2020. You’ve said that, not me. … This is the most unethical sham since I’ve been in politics. And if you really wanted to know the truth, you sure as hell wouldn’t have done what you’ve done to this guy.” – READ MORE