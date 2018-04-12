Jim Carrey continues to attack Mark Zuckerberg with a drawing of him as an alien who’s come to destroy Earth

Jim Carrey is once again targeting Mark Zuckerberg in his latest political drawing, this time portraying the Facebook founder as an alien who’s come to destroy Earth to “prevent any further election meddling.”

Congress gets a visit from planet Zuckerberg. “I shall prevent any further election meddling by destroying the Earth with my Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Modulator App! The sudden drop in Facebook’s stock has made me angry! VERY ANGRY INDEED!!!” pic.twitter.com/qwCpJoUqnS — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 11, 2018

Carrey tweeted the drawing on Wednesday as Zuckerberg testified in front of lawmakers for the second day on Facebook’s handling of personal information and its role in Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The drawing portrays Zuckerberg as a Marvin the Martian-like alien with the caption: “Congress gets a visit from planet Zuckerberg. ‘I shall prevent any further election meddling by destroying the Earth with my Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Modulator App! The sudden drop in Facebook’s stock has made me angry! VERY ANGRY INDEED!!!'” – READ MORE

