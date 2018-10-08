Jim Carrey Blasts ‘Privileged Goon’ Brett Kavanaugh, Rips ‘Traitor’ Trump

Actor Jim Carrey took another swipe at President Donald Trump on Saturday, describing him as a “traitor” while blasting his recently confirmed Supreme Court nominee Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Moderating a panel at The New Yorker Festival on Saturday, Jim Carrey wasted no time in discussing the news of Kavanaugh’s confirmation, which took place that afternoon after weeks of controversy and Democrat-led efforts to torpedo his nomination.

“Today is not the end of the world,” he said, before urging people to vote in the upcoming midterm elections. “That is tentatively scheduled for November. But you can do something to change it!”

“We need to revisit presidential powers,” Carrey said, presumably in reference to Trump’s ability to now-nominate two conservative judges to the Supreme Court. “I don’t think the founding fathers had a traitor in mind for the highest office.”

Real American heroism. Dr. Ford risked everything to tell the truth about this privileged Kavanaugh goon. Avenge her in November. https://t.co/NrLGWEXcRi pic.twitter.com/lSPtmVUH4I — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 6, 2018

On Saturday, Carrey shared an image of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a woman who came forward with uncorroborated claims of sexual assault against Kavanaugh, urging people to “avenge” her “real American heroism” in November’s midterm election. – READ MORE

Actor Jim Carrey drew a portrait of the “hateful and heinous” face of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) during Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, saying his anger toward Christine Blasey Ford was a disgrace.

“Ever wonder why women don’t report sexual abuse?” Carrey tweeted on Friday. “Look no further than the hideous and hateful face of Lindsey Graham who offered nothing but anger and absolute disdain to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford following her courageous, and very credible, testimony.”

“Talk about ‘a disgrace,’ ” he added.

Ever wonder why women don’t report sexual abuse? Look no further than the hideous and hateful face of Lindsey Graham who offered nothing but anger and absolute disdain to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford following her courageous, and very credible, testimony. Talk about “a disgrace." pic.twitter.com/PSCNZv2cnp — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 29, 2018

Carrey’s portrait of the South Carolina Republican came one day after Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the 1980s. – READ MORE

Protesters followed Sen. Lindsey Graham through the Senate building while shouting at him after Thursday’s Kavanaugh hearing, making his interview with Fox News difficult to decipher. The Senate has been replete with loud, angry leftist protesters since the Kavanaugh nomination began.

LINDSEY GRAHAM moments ago on Fox (with protesters yelling behind him): “These people can yell all they want to. Doesn’t matter. I believe him.” pic.twitter.com/xyOiaGZnOF — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) September 27, 2018

Graham had a message for the protesters on Friday morning, tweeting, “These people can yell all they want to. Doesn’t matter. I believe Judge Kavanaugh and thought what they did to Judge Kavanaugh was despicable.” – READ MORE