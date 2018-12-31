Jim Carrey Asks in Grotesque Trump Painting ‘If the Devil Makes Donald Swallow’

Far-left Hollywood Star Jim Carrey Took His Hate For President Donald Trump To A New Level, Asking If “the Devil Makes Donald Swallow” In A Grotesque Painting Of The President Posted To Social Media.

“In no way do I mean to disparage the beautiful act of fellatio, whether straight or gay…I just wanna know if the devil makes Donald swallow,” Jim Carrey said Saturday in a sexually explicit screed.

In no way do I mean to disparage the beautiful act of fellatio, whether straight or gay…I just wanna know if the devil makes Donald swallow. pic.twitter.com/NoXVg4U27u — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 29, 2018

Carrey may be in a bad mood this week because he didn’t get his Christmas wish. Earlier this month, the Truman Show actor shared his desire to see Trump associates indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller for Christmas.- READ MORE