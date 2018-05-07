Jim Carrey Art Roasts ‘Rotting’ Democratic Party

Actor Jim Carrey isn’t pledging full-fledged fealty to the Democrat Party with his latest primitive painting showing the carcass of a rotting donkey.

Jim Carrey has been consoling his extreme hate for the GOP and President Donald Trump by producing his primitive-style art, but the Liar, Liar star’s latest offering takes direct aim at those on the other side of the political aisle.

And let’s not kid ourselves… rotting donkeys stink too. @DNC pic.twitter.com/h5VG6d8YO2 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 5, 2018

“And let’s not kid ourselves… rotting donkeys stink too. @DNC,” Carrey captioned his tweet of the rotting donkey. – READ MORE

