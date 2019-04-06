Jim Carrey: America ‘Doomed’ If We Don’t Regulate Capitalism

Jim Carrey has returned to his specialty, physical comedy. He’s back as the bad guy in “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to just be an arch evil guy and just be completely over the top again and have some fun with reality, you know. So, I always like that opportunity when it comes along, I am game for that,” Carrey said at CinemaCon on Thursday.

He plays Sonic’s nemesis, Dr. Robotnik better known by the alias Dr. Eggman. Ben Schwartz does the voice for Sonic the Hedgehog.

Carrey didn’t know much about the hedgehog, so he had to read up and do some research. Some say the character Eggman gets his name from the Beatles song “I Am The Walrus.”

“I loved the materials and I loved the little nods to the Eggman and all that stuff. I come from Beatles culture so for me, I don’t know if that’s a problem for them, but I like the fact that you know, everything in my life is a Beatles reference of some sort we know,” said Carrey with a smile.

Carrey also said a few words as to why it was important to him to continue to draw political cartoons to post on his Twitter feed.

"Well you know, it's just a little solace to me in this odd time of complete capitalism breakdown," he said. "Just a little regulation would help, you know. That's all. It's just without that, we are doomed so we are spiraling out of control and its corruption on every level and every walk of life. It's all attributed to that, so I really think we need to turn that around."