Jim Acosta Is So Desperate For Attention From Sarah Sanders He’s Like A Schoolboy With A Crush

CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta is chuffed that he didn’t get to ask any questions at Monday’s White House press briefing.

Acosta was so upset about not getting any airtime that he sarcastically tweeted how “bizarre” it is that the White House didn’t call on him.

Gosh it's so bizarre how @PressSec keeps avoiding questions from CNN. #cantstandtheheat — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 22, 2018

It’s really shocking that White House press secretary Sarah Sanders wouldn’t call on Acosta when he makes such brilliant points, such as not understanding that it takes 60 votes to pass a continuing resolution in the Senate or questioning if the White House doctor is withholding information about President Trump’s health. – READ MORE

CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta has become known in press briefings for his head-to-head battles with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, but on Friday, someone else took the podium to butt heads with him.

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney addressed the press on Friday morning over the possible government shutdown.

Acosta asked him, “How can it be the Schumer shutdown when Republicans control the White House, the House and the Senate?” – READ MORE

When I tried to follow up on this in the Oval Office, Trump told me to get "out." We then went to the Roosevelt Room where WH aides obstructed us from asking questions. https://t.co/vuEIv1jvso — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 16, 2018

Ah, now we know who Trump was telling to "get out." https://t.co/MYARnbLBA1 — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) January 16, 2018

On Thursday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held a press briefing. The majority of the questions were about the new tax bill and Walmart’s recent announcement it will raise its minimum wage and hand out bonuses.

But there was one moment that stood out.

CNN’s Jim Acosta went back to President Donald Trump and the criticism of his tweets. Acosta explained that many people have connected the dots between Trump watching “Fox & Friends” and the timing of his tweets around the topics it discusses.

“There are folks out there that said there is a cause and effect, that he watches something on ‘Fox & friends’ and then he tweets about it. Is that what happened this morning; does that go on?” he asked. – READ MORE

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held a briefing, and most of the questions were directed toward an event that happened just prior.

President Donald Trump invited the press into a bipartisan meeting at the White House between nearly two dozen members of Congress to discuss a solution to immigration.

The meeting was made public to the press for nearly 45 minutes, which is something we’ve never seen before. They discussed the border wall being a requirement in order to make a deal on extending legal status for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

CNN’s Jim Acosta then asked about this deal in the press briefing. He asked if the “wall has to be part of a deal in order for these Dreamers to have protection,” and Sanders confirmed that border security “has to be part of the process.” – READ MORE