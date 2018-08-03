Jim Acosta Calls For Protest at White House: “It’s Un-American to Call Press Enemy of People” (VIDEO)

Chaos erupted inside of the press briefing room Thursday as reporters clashed with White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Jim Acosta then went on a long winded rant and called for a protest at the White House after the briefing.

“I’ll say that the press is not the enemy of the people,” Acosta said. “And, you know, I think maybe we should make some bumper stickers, make some buttons, you know, maybe we should go out on Pennsylvania Avenue like these folks who chant ‘CNN Sucks and ‘Fake News,’ maybe we should go out, all journalists, should go out on Pennsylvania Avenue and chant, ‘We’re not the enemy of the people.’”

“Because I’m tired of this,” he went on. “Honestly, Brooke, I’m tired of this. It is not right. It is not fair. It is not just. It is un-American to come out here and call the press the enemy of the people, and Ivanka Trump knows that. I don’t know why her father doesn’t, and I don’t know why this press secretary doesn’t. I mean, she got yelled at at a restaurant in Virginia. I’m sorry about that. I feel badly for her that happened. That comedian at the correspondent’s dinner said some unpleasant things about her. I’m sorry about that. She ought to hear some of the things that were said to me the other night in Tampa … It would be nice if we all lowered the temperature a little bit but at the very least, I think we should all be able to agree on one thing, and that is the press is not the enemy of the people. Fellow Americans are not the enemy of fellow Americans, and, you know, forgive me for going on a rant, but I think that they’ve lost sight of that here at this White House.”– READ MORE

CNN’s Jim Acosta hit back at Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday for saying that attendees at President Trump’s rally were right for heckling the CNN correspondent.

“Hannity is a propagandist for profit, peddling lies every night,” Acosta tweeted, adding that the host is “injecting poison into the nation’s political bloodstream warping public attitudes about the press.”

“I’m confident in the long run the truth will prevail,” he added.

Hannity is a propagandist for profit, peddling lies every night. He says he’s just a talk show host, not a journalist. But he’s injecting poison into the nation’s political bloodstream warping public attitudes about the press. I’m confident in the long run the truth will prevail. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 2, 2018

CNN’s chief White House correspondent appeared to be responding to Hannity’s comments siding with attendees at a Trump rally in Tampa, Fla., on Tuesday who heckled Acosta.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1