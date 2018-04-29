Jill Stein campaign declines doc requests in Senate Russia probe

Former Green Party candidate Jill Stein’s campaign has refused to comply fully with a request from the Senate Intelligence Committee for information and documents made as part of the committee’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, The Interceptreported Thursday.

The committee is reportedly looking into whether Stein’s campaign was involved with a Russian effort to interfere in the election.

In a letter to the committee denying access to certain documentation, the Stein campaign’s lawyers wrote that the request was “so overbroad in reach as to demand constitutionally protected materials.”

The Stein campaign did provide part of the committee’s request, but refused to turn over the campaign’s internal communications regarding Russia policy, calling them “not pertinent to the subject of Russian interference” in the elections. – READ MORE

