Jill Biden will back debt-free community college as student debt nears $1.7 trillion: report

Jill Biden will advocate for debt-free community college as first lady, a source close to President-elect Joe Biden’s wife told Yahoo News.

“That is what she would like to see. We have often talked about community colleges as the unsung heroes,” Martha Kanter, the under secretary of education in the Obama administration, told the news outlet.

Biden has two master’s degrees and a doctorate in education from the University of Delaware.

She continued to teach at a community college while her husband was vice president and she intends to continue as the first lady.

“Teaching is my life’s work,” she said through her spokesperson on Twitter Saturday.

“I teach because I love seeing the difference that I hope to make in my students’ lives. My goal is to always give them confidence in their own abilities because I know confidence will carry them well beyond my classroom in whatever they do.” – READ MORE

