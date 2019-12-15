Jill Biden: Trump Is ‘Afraid’ To Go Against My Husband

Jill Biden says the constant attacks on her husband by President Trump is evidence that the president is “afraid” to run against the former vice president.

“Well, you know, when Joe and I decided to run for president, when we made that decision, we knew it was going to be tough,” Jill Biden said Saturday on MSNBC.

“But we never could have imagined that it would turn into, that Donald Trump would be asking a foreign government to get involved in our elections, and I think, you know, Donald Trump has shown us who he is, and this has been a real distraction,” she added. “And I think it just proves that he’s afraid to run against my husband, Joe Biden.”

Trump has repeatedly hit Joe Biden, who served with President Obama for eight years. Most national polls show Biden is still the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.