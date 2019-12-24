Jill Biden Hands Out Christmas Gifts at Mexico Border Camp

Former second lady Dr. Jill Biden, whose husband, former vice president Joe Biden, is running for the 2020 Democrat nomination, handed out tamales and Christmas gifts to migrants in Mexico as part of a visit with local leaders on Sunday.

Biden toured a migrant camp across the border from Brownsville, Texas, home to over 2,000 asylum-seekers. Many of the migrants, often referred to as MPPs, have remained in Mexico as part of the Department of Homeland Security’s Migrant Protection Protocols program as they await hearings before U.S. immigration officials.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Jill Biden said as she toured migrant camp in Mexico with local leaders today https://t.co/Gfq1BOaWy1 pic.twitter.com/uuc7MvERb8 — Border Report (@BorderReportcom) December 23, 2019

Jill Biden attended event with asylum-seekers in Matamoros, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/ZSbCUpe4yM — The Hill (@thehill) December 23, 2019

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s really heartbreaking,” Biden said of the camp, according to Border Report. “Across the river is the flag of the United States. The flag of the United States offers people hope. They’re bringing their families and their loved ones here for hope of a better future and a better life for themselves.” – READ MORE