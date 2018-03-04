Jihadist Found Guilty of Trying to Create ‘Army of Children’ for London Terror Attacks

A Muslim schoolteacher was found guilty on Friday of attempting to recruit children into an “army” of jihadists to assist in carrying out a wave of terror attacks across London.

Umar Haque, a 25-year-old British supporter of the Islamic State, reportedly showed children violent Islamist propaganda including beheading videos, and forced the youngsters to rehearse attacks on police officers in the British capital.

Using role-playing, Haque sought to prepare a young army for Islamist terror attacks to be carried out in locations such as the Palace of Westminster and Westfield shopping centre. Prosecutors claimed that Haque intended to use his child soldiers to assail highly visible London targets such as the Big Ben tower, soldiers from the Queen’s Guards, a large shopping centre, banks, and media stations.

“He tried to prepare the children for martyrdom by making them role-play terrorist attacks. Part of that role-playing was re-enacting attacking police officers,” said Dean Haydon, head of the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command.

The role-playing also included making the children re-enact Masood’s Westminster bridge assault.

“His plan was to create an army of children to assist with multiple terrorist attacks throughout London,” Haydon said. “He tried and he did, we believe, radicalise vulnerable children from the ages of 11 to 14.” – READ MORE

