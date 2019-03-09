JEXODUS: Jewish Millennials Launch A ‘Liberation Movement’ From The Democratic Party

For decades, the Democratic Party has often taken the Jewish-American vote for granted. In no presidential election since the founding of the State of Israel in 1948 has the Democratic Party failed to win a plurality of the Jewish vote. Even the infamously anti-Israel Jimmy Carter won a 45% plurality share of the Jewish vote in 1980, outdoing Ronald Reagan’s 39% of the Jewish vote. In 2016, 71% of Jewspulled the lever for Hillary Clinton. While the minority of American Jews who identify as Orthodox routinely favor the Republican Party at the ballot box, non-Orthodox Jews tend to overwhelmingly support Democrats.

Now, a new, Millennial-centric group — “Jexodus” — seeks to reverse this longstanding trend.

Per a press release from Jexodus’s soft launch at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, D.C. last Friday, here is how the group self-describes:

We are proud Jewish Millennials tired of living in bondage to leftist politics. We reject the hypocrisy, anti-Americanism, and anti-Semitism of the rising far-left. Progressives, Democrats, and far too many old-school Jewish organizations take our support for granted. After all, we’re Jewish, and Jews vote for Democrats.

Until today.

We are determined and we are unafraid to speak for ourselves. As combatants and veterans of the campus wars, we know the threat progressivism poses to Jews. We've had front row seats witnessing anti-Semites hide behind the thin veil of anti-Zionism. We know the BDS movement harbors deep hatred not only for Israel, but for Jews. We're done standing with supposed Jewish leaders and allegedly supportive Democrats who rationalize, mainstream, and promote our enemies. We'd rather spend forty years wandering in the desert than belong to a party that welcomes Jew-haters like Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.