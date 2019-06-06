Jewelry store turns away sheriff’s deputy picking up engagement ring — because he’s carrying service weapon

A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy got the news he wanted to hear from Kay Jewelers in Statesville: The engagement ring he purchased had been sized and was ready to be picked up — and now he could propose.

Even better was that the Iredell County deputy was notified about the ring while he was on his meal break Tuesday, so he headed right over to the store to pick it up.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office revealed on Facebook that the store manager met the deputy at the door saying he couldn’t enter while armed with his service weapon.

“The deputy informed the manager he was in uniform and his marked patrol car was in the parking lot, and it would be a violation of policy for him to remove his service weapon while in uniform,” the post added.

The sheriff’s office post explained that the policy requiring deputies to remain armed “is in place for not only the safety of the deputy, but the general public as well.” – READ MORE