Jet-Setting Prince Harry Has Trouble Getting Out Of Bed Over Climate Anxiety

Jet-setting Prince Harry is apparently so riddled with anxiety over the current climate crisis that he sometimes has trouble getting out of bed in the morning.

“Harry said that he often woke up and felt overwhelmed by too many problems in the world and that sometimes it’s hard to get out of bed in the mornings because of all the issues, but he wanted to use their platform to enable grass-roots change and to try and create a better society,” South African student Peter Oki, 18, told a Daily Telegraph reporter.

Oki attended a multi-faith service with Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during their latest trip to southern Africa.

As highlighted by The Daily Beast earlier this month, Harry and Meghan have been tagged as hypocritical for all their hysterical climate change talk and dire climate warnings while still themselves enjoying the use of private jets. This summer, specifically, Harry and Meghan jet-setter across Europe with their baby son Archie, spending weeks at posh resorts and private mansions. – READ MORE