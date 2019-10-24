Jet-Powered Hypocrisy: Globalist Elites, Celebrities Leave Massive Carbon Footprints

Hollywood celebrities and business leaders have carbon footprints up to 300 times bigger than the rest of us, a study reveals, highlighting the hypocrisy of those who promote climate change activism while refusing to set foot on a commercial flight.

Rich and famous “super-emitters” are such constant travelers they could also be encouraging others to follow in their slipstream by boasting of their private jet-setting habits on social media, researchers found.

Topping the list of celebrity greenhouse gas super-emitters is Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates, with a whopping carbon footprint of more than 1,600 tons of CO2.

This is built in part on his regular attendance at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, with other members of the globalist elite.

Gates took 59 flights in 2017, travelling 213,130 miles, mostly on his private Bombardier BD-700 jet, which he describes as his ‘big splurge’ and which seats 19 passengers. – READ MORE