Jesuit Priest Tells Pope Francis: ‘Be a Man’ and Answer Accusations

Jesuit Father Joseph Fessio, Editor-in-chief Of Ignatius Press, Said This Week That Pope Francis Needs To “be A Man” And Answer Allegations That He Seriously Mishandled The Case Of Serial Homosexual Abuser Cardinal Theodore Mccarrick.

The former papal nuncio to the United States, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, released a report last month declaring that the pope was aware of McCarrick’s misdeeds at least as early as 2013 and yet lifted sanctions against McCarrick that Pope Benedict had imposed and reinstated him to a position of prominence in the Vatican.

When a journalist asked the pope whether these allegations were true, however, the pope refused to confirm or deny the report, saying he had no comment to offer.

Since then, the pope has attempted to turn the tables on Archbishop Viganò, suggesting that those who level accusations against bishops are in league with Satan, while accused pastors who keep silence are like Jesus on the cross.

For some, this was the last straw.

“He’s attacking Vigano and everyone who is asking for answers,” Father Fessio told CNN.

“I just find that deplorable. Be a man. Stand up and answer the questions,” he said. – READ MORE

In a stunning cover article titled “The Silence of the Shepherds,” the magazine blasts the pope for his unwillingness to answer direct questions regarding what he knew about the serial homosexual abuse by U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick and when he knew it.

An August 25 report from a high-ranking Vatican official declared that the pope was aware of McCarrick’s misdeeds at least as early as 2013—since the official personally informed him—and yet lifted sanctions against McCarrick that Pope Benedict had imposed and employed him as a consultant in naming new American bishops.

Yet when journalists asked the pope whether these allegations were true, and when indeed he had learned the facts about McCarrick, the pope neither confirmed nor denied the report, preferring instead the strategy of “no comment.”

According to Der Spiegel, Francis, who started as a “brilliant reformer,” now threatens to squander his legacy because “he often speaks at inopportune moments, yet in important moments remains silent.”

The German weekly also suggests that there is a good deal more resistance to the Francis pontificate within Vatican walls than is commonly believed.

One Vatican cardinal, who spoke with Der Spiegel under the condition of anonymity, said of the pontiff: “He preaches mercy, but in reality he is an ice-cold, cunning Machiavellian, and, what is worse – he lies.” – READ MORE