Jessica Vaughn: Feds Should Prosecute Sanctuary City Officials

“There needs to be some consequence for having a sanctuary policy,” said Jessica Vaughn, advising the federal government to withhold certain funding from sanctuary city jurisdictions that shield criminal illegal aliens from justice. “Sanctuary policies,” she added, “are killing Americans.”

Vaughn, Director of Policy Studies for the Center for Immigration Studies, joined Breitbart News’s Senior Editor-at-Large Rebecca Mansour for a Tuesday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight.

The federal government should strip at least some federal funding from state and local governments with “sanctuary” policies, said Vaughn.

The federal government should consider prosecuting state and local officials who implement and enforce “sanctuary policies” violative of federal law, said Vaughn. Victims of crimes committed by illegal aliens shielded by “sanctuary policies” should considering suing “sanctuary jurisdictions” for damages, she added. – READ MORE

