Jesse Watters: Obama administration most ‘corrupt’ since Nixon

“The Five” co-host Jesse Watters called the Obama administration the most “corrupt” since Richard Nixon’s presidency, following the Mueller report’s findings of Russian meddling during Barack Obama’s presidency and after revealing comments from his former CIA chief John Brennan.

“Barack Obama likes to say he had the most scandal-free administration,” Watters said Monday. “I think that’s out the window now, it looks like he had the most corrupt administration since Richard Nixon.”

Watters chastised the media for not asking Obama’s office for comment on the recent revelations of attempts from Russia to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

"I don't know why the media isn't calling Barack Obama's office and asking him for a comment after this entire charade has been exposed," Watters said.