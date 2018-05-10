Jesse Watters: ‘Everything Schneiderman Accused Trump of Being… He Is Himself’ (VIDEO)

A bombshell article dropped by The New Yorker on Monday leveled serious allegations against Democrat New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, allegations which forced him to resign from his powerful office mere hours after the story was published.

On Fox News channel’s “The Five” on Tuesday, co-host Jesse Watters succinctly described the hypocrisy of the entire situation.

“Everything that Schneiderman accused Donald Trump of being — racist, sexually aggressive and a fraud — he is himself,” Watters said.

“So, richly ironic, and he was one of the loudest and most effective anti-Trump crusaders.” – READ MORE

