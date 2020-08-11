Jesse Jackson: Chicago Riot ‘Humiliating… Our Martyrs Cry Together in Shame’

Left-wing activist Rev. Jesse Jackson decried widespread looting in the Democrat-run city of Chicago Monday morning, calling it “humiliating, embarrassing, and morally wrong.”

“This act of pillaging, robbing & looting in Chicago was humiliating, embarrassing & morally wrong,” Jackson wrote on social media. “It must not be associated with our quest for social justice and equality. #DrKing, #MedgarEvers & , our martyrs, cry together in shame.”

This act of pillaging, robbing & looting in Chicago was humiliating, embarrassing &morally wrong. It must not be associated with our quest for social justice and equality. #DrKing, #MedgarEvers & #JohnLewis, our martyrs, cry together in shame. #StopTheViolence #SaveTheChildren pic.twitter.com/UxTJYVq51l — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) August 10, 2020

Hundreds of people descended on downtown Chicago overnight after a police shooting on the city’s South Side, with vandals smashing the windows of dozens of businesses and making off with merchandise, cash machines, and anything else they could carry, authorities said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --