Jerusalem Soccer Club To Change Name in Honor of President Trump

According to the The Jerusalem Post, Israeli Premier League club Beitar Jerusalem announced Sunday it was seeking to change its name in the wake of the president’s embassy move.

“The chairmen of the club, the owner Eli Tabib and the executive manager Eli Ohana have decided to add to the club’s title the name of the American president who made history, and from now on will be called Beitar Trump Jerusalem,” a statement from the club read. “We have the greatest love for the president, and we will win.”

Beitar Jerusalem has typically been associated with Israeli conservatism; when Beitar Jerusalem was founded in 1936, the club was heavily tied to Revisionist Zionism, the more right-wing version of the two branches of Zionism that would end up playing a major role in Israel’s founding.

The club has won six championships — something that can only increase when you consider that it’s being rechristened after someone who once said: “We’re going to win so much. You’re going to get tired of winning.” – READ MORE

