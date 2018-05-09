Jerusalem Mayor Thanks Trump, Installs US Embassy Signs in Jerusalem

Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat has added more fuel to the already heated debate on the U.S. moving its embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, Israel.

As reported by The Washington Examiner, Barkat was seen Monday hoisting up a sign that officially recognized the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

This is not a dream – it's reality! This morning, I installed the signs for the new #USembassy in #Jerusalem! Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish people – and the world is beginning to recognize this fact! Thank you @POTUS! pic.twitter.com/oSPwnCGKtu — Mayor Nir Barkat (@NirBarkat) May 7, 2018

“This is not a dream — it’s reality! This morning, I installed the signs for the new #USembassy in #Jerusalem!,” Barkat Tweeted. “Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish people — and the world is beginning to recognize this fact! Thank you @POTUS!”

By the end of this month, the U.S. will be the first country in the world to have relocated its Israeli-based embassy to Jerusalem. – READ MORE

